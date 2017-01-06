Drilling to recommence in Carna in search for valuable minerals

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Further drilling will take place in the Mace Head area of Carna this month (Jan) in an effort to determine the extent of valuable minerals in that area.

A Canadian company is assessing the deposits of the mineral Molybdenum at the west Connemara location.

Mace Head is widely known because of the weather reports coming back from there daily to MET Eireann.

But its not all wind and weather.

It has long been known that there are deposits of a mineral known as molybdenum nearby and a Canadian company – MOAG of Toronto – is looking at the feasibility of mining it commercially.

Molybdenum has an extremely high boiling point and it is used in a range of industries, including steel.

An expert report suggested that sufficient reserves of molybdenum have been identified at Mace to put it within the range of a commercially viable industry.

Further drilling was carried out recently and more holes will be bored in January.

A fuller report will go to Canada afterwards.

It can take millions of euro to finally confirm a viable field and to obtain the wide range of permits that would be needed.