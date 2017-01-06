15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

drilling

Drilling to recommence in Carna in search for valuable minerals

By GBFM News
January 6, 2017

Time posted: 8:15 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Further drilling will take place in the Mace Head area of Carna this month (Jan) in an effort to determine the extent of valuable minerals in that area.

A Canadian company is assessing the deposits of the mineral Molybdenum at the west Connemara location.

Mace Head is widely known because of the weather reports coming back from there daily to MET Eireann.

But its not all wind and weather.

It has long been known that there are deposits of a mineral known as molybdenum nearby and a Canadian company – MOAG of Toronto – is looking at the feasibility of mining it commercially.

Molybdenum has an extremely high boiling point and it is used in a range of industries, including steel.

An expert report suggested that sufficient reserves of molybdenum have been identified at Mace to put it within the range of a commercially viable industry.

Further drilling was carried out recently and more holes will be bored in January.

A fuller report will go to Canada afterwards.

It can take millions of euro to finally confirm a viable field and to obtain the wide range of permits that would be needed.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway study examines impact of burnout on Irish nurses
Deathnotices Friday 6th Jan, 2016
homeless-news
January 6, 2017
NAMA defends response to Galway homelessness
gbfm-news-ambulance
January 6, 2017
Changes to ambulance service could relieve pressure on UHG emergency department
news-hospital-drip
January 5, 2017
Galway study examines impact of burnout on Irish nurses

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
Greyhounds
January 6, 2017
George McDonagh’s Greyhound Selections for 7th Jan, 2017
REPRO FREE***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** Hula Hoops MenÕs National Cup Final, National Basketball Arena, Tallaght, Dublin 30/1/2016 GCD Swords Thunder vs Templeogue Swords Thunder's Dan Nelms and Michael Bonaparte of Templeogue Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan
January 5, 2017
Maree and Moycullen in National Cup Semi-Finals
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK