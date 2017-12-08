Draws Announced For TP Brennan Connacht Cup and Shield

The Draws have been announced for Round Two Of The TP Brennan Connacht Junior Cup. These games will be played on the weekend of the 17th of December.
TP Brennan Connacht Junior Cup Round Two
1 Salthill Devon v Aughannagh Celtic
2 Ballaghaderreen FC v Dysart FC
3 Ballymoe FC v St John’s FC
4 Craughwell v Strand Celtic FC
5 NUIG B v St Peters FC
6 Carbury FC v St John’s Athletic
7 Arrow Harps v Westport Utd
8 Castlebar Celtic v Claremorris FC
9 Iorras Aontaithe/Galway Bohs B v Roscommon Utd
10 West Utd v Castlerea Celtic
11 Achill Rovers v Shiven Rovers
12 Cloonfad Utd v Tuam Celtic
13 Oughterard v Ballinasloe Town
14 Boyle Celtic v Galway Hibs
15 Galway Bohs v Ballisodare Utd
16 Ballymote Celtic v Ballyhane
17 Merville Utd v Rahara Rovers
18 Manor Rangers v MCR FC
19 Loughrea v Ballina Town
20 Kiltullagh v Moore Utd
21 Straide & Foxford v Skyvalley Rovers
22 Ballyglass FC v Corrib Rangers
23 Ballygawley Celtic v Manulla FC
24 Maree/Oranmore v Carton Utd FC
25 Kiltimagh/Knock Utd v St Bernards
26 Moyne Villa v Corrib Celtic
27 Moylough 79’ FC v Cois Fharraige
28 Renmore v Glenhest Rovers
29 Dunmore Town v Merlin Woods
30 MacDara v Mulranny Utd FC
31 Glenview Stars v Calry Bohs
32 Athenry FC v Mervue Utd
The Draws were also announced for the Preliminary and First Round Games In the TP Brennan Connacht Shields
T P Brennan Connacht Shield Preliminary Round 17th December 2017
1 Partry Celtic v Athenry FC B
2 Fahy Rovers v Cliffoney Celtic
3 Dynamo Blues A v Strokestown Utd
4 Ballinasloe Town B v Corrib Celtic AFC B
5 Mervue Utd B v Ballyvary Blue Bombers
T P Brennan Connacht Shield 1st Round 17th December 2017
2 West Coast Utd v Kilmore
3 Killala FC v Knocknacarra FC
4 Hudson Bay FC v Claregalway FC B
5 Colemanstown Utd v Conn Rangers
6 Coolaney Utd v Swinford
8 Real Tubber v Ballyglass FC B
10 Gurteen Celtic v Manulla B
12 Cam Celtic v Dromore Villa
15 Snugboro Utd v Castlebar Celtic B
16 Benbulben FC v Lough Harps
T P Brennan Connacht Shield 1st Round 7th January 2018
1 Barna/Furbo FC v Partry Celtic/Athenry FC B
7 Ballinasloe Town B/Corrib Celtic B v Dynamo Blues B
9 Mervue Utd B/Ballyvary Blue Bm’rs v Kilshanvey FC
11 Kilkerrin Utd v Fahy Rovers/Cliffoney Celtic
13 Iorras Aontaithe/Galway Bohs B v Cregmore FC
14 Crossmolina v Dynamo Blues A/Strokestown Utd
All Cup & Shield Games decided on the day if still a draw after 90 minutes plus one period of extra time (10 minutes E/W) FIFA Rules on Penalty’s to apply. Any Club / Team forfeiting a fixture will be removed from the competition and disciplinary action will follow.