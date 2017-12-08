Draws Announced For TP Brennan Connacht Cup and Shield

The Draws have been announced for Round Two Of The TP Brennan Connacht Junior Cup. These games will be played on the weekend of the 17th of December.

TP Brennan Connacht Junior Cup Round Two

1 Salthill Devon v Aughannagh Celtic

2 Ballaghaderreen FC v Dysart FC

3 Ballymoe FC v St John’s FC

4 Craughwell v Strand Celtic FC

5 NUIG B v St Peters FC

6 Carbury FC v St John’s Athletic

7 Arrow Harps v Westport Utd

8 Castlebar Celtic v Claremorris FC

9 Iorras Aontaithe/Galway Bohs B v Roscommon Utd

10 West Utd v Castlerea Celtic

11 Achill Rovers v Shiven Rovers

12 Cloonfad Utd v Tuam Celtic

13 Oughterard v Ballinasloe Town

14 Boyle Celtic v Galway Hibs

15 Galway Bohs v Ballisodare Utd

16 Ballymote Celtic v Ballyhane

17 Merville Utd v Rahara Rovers

18 Manor Rangers v MCR FC

19 Loughrea v Ballina Town

20 Kiltullagh v Moore Utd

21 Straide & Foxford v Skyvalley Rovers

22 Ballyglass FC v Corrib Rangers

23 Ballygawley Celtic v Manulla FC

24 Maree/Oranmore v Carton Utd FC

25 Kiltimagh/Knock Utd v St Bernards

26 Moyne Villa v Corrib Celtic

27 Moylough 79’ FC v Cois Fharraige

28 Renmore v Glenhest Rovers

29 Dunmore Town v Merlin Woods

30 MacDara v Mulranny Utd FC

31 Glenview Stars v Calry Bohs

32 Athenry FC v Mervue Utd

The Draws were also announced for the Preliminary and First Round Games In the TP Brennan Connacht Shields

T P Brennan Connacht Shield Preliminary Round 17th December 2017

1 Partry Celtic v Athenry FC B

2 Fahy Rovers v Cliffoney Celtic

3 Dynamo Blues A v Strokestown Utd

4 Ballinasloe Town B v Corrib Celtic AFC B

5 Mervue Utd B v Ballyvary Blue Bombers

T P Brennan Connacht Shield 1st Round 17th December 2017

2 West Coast Utd v Kilmore

3 Killala FC v Knocknacarra FC

4 Hudson Bay FC v Claregalway FC B

5 Colemanstown Utd v Conn Rangers

6 Coolaney Utd v Swinford

8 Real Tubber v Ballyglass FC B

10 Gurteen Celtic v Manulla B

12 Cam Celtic v Dromore Villa

15 Snugboro Utd v Castlebar Celtic B

16 Benbulben FC v Lough Harps

T P Brennan Connacht Shield 1st Round 7th January 2018

1 Barna/Furbo FC v Partry Celtic/Athenry FC B

7 Ballinasloe Town B/Corrib Celtic B v Dynamo Blues B

9 Mervue Utd B/Ballyvary Blue Bm’rs v Kilshanvey FC

11 Kilkerrin Utd v Fahy Rovers/Cliffoney Celtic

13 Iorras Aontaithe/Galway Bohs B v Cregmore FC

14 Crossmolina v Dynamo Blues A/Strokestown Utd

All Cup & Shield Games decided on the day if still a draw after 90 minutes plus one period of extra time (10 minutes E/W) FIFA Rules on Penalty’s to apply. Any Club / Team forfeiting a fixture will be removed from the competition and disciplinary action will follow.