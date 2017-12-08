15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Draws Announced For TP Brennan Connacht Cup and Shield

December 8, 2017

The Draws have been announced for Round Two Of The TP Brennan Connacht Junior Cup. These games will be played on the weekend of the 17th of December.

TP Brennan Connacht Junior Cup Round Two

1             Salthill Devon v Aughannagh Celtic

2             Ballaghaderreen FC v Dysart FC

3             Ballymoe FC v St John’s FC

4             Craughwell v Strand Celtic FC

5             NUIG B v St Peters FC

6             Carbury FC v St John’s Athletic

7             Arrow Harps v Westport Utd

8             Castlebar Celtic v Claremorris FC

9             Iorras Aontaithe/Galway Bohs B v Roscommon Utd

10           West Utd v Castlerea Celtic

11           Achill Rovers v Shiven Rovers

12           Cloonfad Utd v Tuam Celtic

13           Oughterard v Ballinasloe Town

14           Boyle Celtic v Galway Hibs

15           Galway Bohs v Ballisodare Utd

16           Ballymote Celtic v Ballyhane

17           Merville Utd v Rahara Rovers

18           Manor Rangers v MCR FC

19           Loughrea v Ballina Town

20           Kiltullagh v Moore Utd

21           Straide & Foxford v Skyvalley Rovers

22           Ballyglass FC v  Corrib Rangers

23           Ballygawley Celtic v Manulla FC

24           Maree/Oranmore v Carton Utd FC

25           Kiltimagh/Knock Utd v St Bernards

26           Moyne Villa v Corrib Celtic

27           Moylough 79’ FC v Cois Fharraige

28           Renmore v Glenhest Rovers

29           Dunmore Town v Merlin Woods

30           MacDara v Mulranny Utd FC

31           Glenview Stars v Calry Bohs

32           Athenry FC v Mervue Utd                                

 

The Draws were also announced for the Preliminary and First Round Games In the TP Brennan Connacht Shields

 T P Brennan Connacht Shield Preliminary Round 17th December 2017                 

1             Partry Celtic v Athenry FC B

2             Fahy Rovers v Cliffoney Celtic

3             Dynamo Blues A v Strokestown Utd

4             Ballinasloe Town B v Corrib Celtic AFC B

5             Mervue Utd B v Ballyvary Blue Bombers

 

T P Brennan Connacht Shield 1st Round 17th December 2017

2             West Coast Utd v Kilmore

3             Killala FC v Knocknacarra FC

4             Hudson Bay FC v Claregalway FC B

5             Colemanstown Utd v Conn Rangers

6             Coolaney Utd v Swinford

8             Real Tubber v Ballyglass FC B

10           Gurteen Celtic v Manulla B

12           Cam Celtic v Dromore Villa

15           Snugboro Utd v Castlebar Celtic B

16           Benbulben FC v Lough Harps

 

T P Brennan Connacht Shield 1st Round 7th January 2018

1             Barna/Furbo FC v Partry Celtic/Athenry FC B

7             Ballinasloe Town B/Corrib Celtic B v Dynamo Blues B

9             Mervue Utd B/Ballyvary Blue Bm’rs v Kilshanvey FC

11           Kilkerrin Utd v Fahy Rovers/Cliffoney Celtic

13           Iorras Aontaithe/Galway Bohs B v Cregmore FC

14           Crossmolina v Dynamo Blues A/Strokestown Utd

 

                    

All Cup & Shield Games decided on the day if still a draw after 90 minutes plus one period of extra time (10 minutes E/W) FIFA Rules on Penalty’s to apply. Any Club / Team forfeiting a fixture will be removed from the competition and disciplinary action will follow.

