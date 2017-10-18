15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Draws Announced For Round Two Of Womens Irish Hockey Trophy

By Sport GBFM
October 18, 2017

Time posted: 3:49 pm

The draw for the Second round of the Womens Irish Hockey Trophy has taken place this afternoon. Should Greenfields get over Our Lady’s Terenure on the 25th of November, they will be at home to Mossley Ladies from Newtownabbey. Galway Hockey Club’s reward for beating Clontarf last weekend is a trip to Cork to take on Cork Church of Ireland.

NUI Galway were beaten on Penalties last weekend by Waterford in the first round. Second Round Matches will be played on the 9th of December.

The draw for the first round of the Womens Irish Hockey Challenge has also been made this afternoon. Greenfield’s second team have been drawn away to Enniskillen while NUIG’ Second Team will also be on the road as they have been drawn away to Cork Wanderers. These Games will be played on the 18th of November.

