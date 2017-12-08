15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

Draw Announced For Last 32 Of FAI Junior Cup

By Sport GBFM
December 8, 2017

The draw for the last 32 of the FAI Junior Cup has been made and Mervue United have been drawn away to Nenagh Celtic of the North Tipperary and District League with the game to be played on the 14th of January. The draw for Corrib Celtic not in yet as they play Ayrefield this Sunday in Dublin at 2pm.

Ballinasloe Town, the remaining Roscommon and District league side in the competition have been drawn at home to St Michaels FC of the Tipperary Southern And District League.

The ties for this next round of the competition will be played in the week ending January 14, 2018.

2017/18 FAI New Balance Junior Cup – Last 32
Ballymun United or Carrig Celtic v North End United
Grattan United v Coonagh United
Dungarvan FC or Booth Road Celtic v Greencastle FC
Clonmel Celtic v Newmarket Celtic
Ballinasloe Town v St Michael’s FC
Nenagh Celtic v Mervue United
Railway Union or Ferrybank FC v Rathmullan FC or Innisvilla FC
Pike Rovers v Regional United
Evergreen FC or Kilnamanagh v Castlefin Celtic
Galbally FC v Usher Celtic
Shannon Town v Oliver Bond Celtic
Cappry Rovers v Moyne Rangers
Tolka Rovers v Clonmel Town
Willow Park FC v Killarney Celtic
Knocknaheeny Celtic v Newfoundwell FC
Ayrfield United v Carrick United or Straide & Foxford

 

