Draw Announced For Last 32 Of FAI Junior Cup

The draw for the last 32 of the FAI Junior Cup has been made and Mervue United have been drawn away to Nenagh Celtic of the North Tipperary and District League with the game to be played on the 14th of January. The draw for Corrib Celtic not in yet as they play Ayrefield this Sunday in Dublin at 2pm.

Ballinasloe Town, the remaining Roscommon and District league side in the competition have been drawn at home to St Michaels FC of the Tipperary Southern And District League.