Dragons v Connacht Rugby Live Stream

Live uninterrupted coverage of the pro 14 Dragons v Connacht Live from Rodney Parade Newport in Wales.



Kick off at 19:30, our online pre match broadcast starts at 19:10.

Our Broadcast team will be the Notorious Rob Murphy and Mister William Davies with a special guest for the pre-game build up Linley MacKenzie.

The Connacht medical team have issued the following update on the squad ahead of the game against The Dragons in Rodney Parade on Friday at 7.30pm.

Update on returning players:

Finlay Bealham, Quinn Roux, Caolin Blade and Tiernan O’Halloran all returned to play against the Kings with no ill effects from their recent injuries.

Lock:

Andrew Browne is rehabilitating from an achilles tendon injury and will be out of action for a number of weeks.

Back Row:

Naulia Dawai will integrate into team training this week as he steps up his recovery from a recent hamstring injury.

Sean O’Brien injured his shoulder in the Kings game and will see a specialist this week to determine the extent of the injury.

Scrum-half:

James Mitchell is continuing his recovery from a shoulder injury.

Centre:

Peter Robb is recovering from hip surgery last week and will be out of action until December.

Back Three:

Niyi Adeolokun is continuing his recovery from knee surgery under the supervision of the medical and fitness teams.