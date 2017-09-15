Dragons v Connacht Rugby Live Stream

Live uninterrupted coverage of the pro 14 Dragons v Connacht Live from Rodney Parade Newport in Wales.
Our Broadcast team will be the Notorious Rob Murphy and Mister William Davies with a special guest for the pre-game build up Linley MacKenzie.
Kick off at 19:30, our online pre match broadcast starts at 19:10.
The Connacht medical team have issued the following update on the squad ahead of the game against The Dragons in Rodney Parade on Friday at 7.30pm.
Update on returning players:
Finlay Bealham, Quinn Roux, Caolin Blade and Tiernan O’Halloran all returned to play against the Kings with no ill effects from their recent injuries.
Lock:
Andrew Browne is rehabilitating from an achilles tendon injury and will be out of action for a number of weeks.
Back Row:
Naulia Dawai will integrate into team training this week as he steps up his recovery from a recent hamstring injury.
Sean O’Brien injured his shoulder in the Kings game and will see a specialist this week to determine the extent of the injury.
Scrum-half:
James Mitchell is continuing his recovery from a shoulder injury.
Centre:
Peter Robb is recovering from hip surgery last week and will be out of action until December.
Back Three:
Niyi Adeolokun is continuing his recovery from knee surgery under the supervision of the medical and fitness teams.