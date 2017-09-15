15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Dragons v Connacht Rugby Live Stream

By Damian Burke
September 15, 2017

Time posted: 7:07 pm

Live uninterrupted coverage of the pro 14 Dragons v Connacht Live from Rodney Parade Newport in Wales.


Our Broadcast team will be the Notorious Rob Murphy and Mister William Davies with a special guest for the pre-game build up Linley MacKenzie.

Kick off at 19:30, our online pre match broadcast starts at 19:10.

 

The Connacht medical team have issued the following update on the squad ahead of the game against The Dragons in Rodney Parade on Friday at 7.30pm.

 Update on returning players:

Finlay Bealham, Quinn Roux, Caolin Blade and Tiernan O’Halloran all returned to play against the Kings with no ill effects from their recent injuries.

Lock:

Andrew Browne is rehabilitating from an achilles tendon injury and will be out of action for a number of weeks.

Back Row:

Naulia Dawai will integrate into team training this week as he steps up his recovery from a recent hamstring injury.

Sean O’Brien injured his shoulder in the Kings game and will see a specialist this week to determine the extent of the injury.

Scrum-half:

James Mitchell is continuing his recovery from a shoulder injury.

Centre:

Peter Robb is recovering from hip surgery last week and will be out of action until December.

Back Three:

Niyi Adeolokun is continuing his recovery from knee surgery under the supervision of the medical and fitness teams.

