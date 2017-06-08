Draft review into Portiuncula Hospital maternity services completed

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A draft report examining the provision of maternity services at Portiuncula Hospital has been completed and is being considered by legal experts.

The review was ordered in January 2015, after issues were identified in relation to the care provided to several women during pregnancy and labour.

The process was later expanded to take in a total of 18 cases.

The review is led by Professor James Walker from the Department of Obstetrics at Leeds University. He began the review in March 2015 but it has taken much longer to complete than originally thought.

After the draft report has been examined legally, relevant excerpts will be sent to staff to check for accuracy and fairness.

The Saolta hospital umbrella group expects this process to take place next week.

The report will then be finalised, presented to the families involved and published.

The families have already been given reports examining the care provided to them on a personalised basis.

It’s hoped the recommendations in the reports will be implemented in the coming months.