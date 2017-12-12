15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Dr Hauschka Skin Care Expert at Evergreen Eyre Square

By Sinead Kennedy
December 12, 2017

Time posted: 11:18 am

Evergreen Healthfood Store will help you look radiant this Christmas season with the award winning skin care range from Dr. Hauschka

Discover why celebrities such as Jennifer Anniston and Jennifer Lopez trust Dr. Hauschka’s unique approach to skin care and learn how to keep your skin looking radiant with the award winning range.

The Evergreen  Dr. Hauschka Skin Care Expert will be offering FREE consultations and Christmas gifting advice in Evergreen Eyre Square, Wednesday 13th December from 10am until 1pm.

PLUS receive Evergreen’s Exclusive Dr. Hauschka Gift With Purchase -A FREE Soothing Cleansing Milk 145ml when you buy 2 or more Dr. Hauschka products worth €50 or more.   Terms and Conditions apply. Available while stocks last. Only one gift per transaction

These consultations last 15 minutes each and are completely free but they must be booked in advance by calling the store as times  slots are strictly limited.

Call (091) 568 843 book your place today!

 

