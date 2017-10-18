Dozens of Galway homes still without power today as a result of storm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Dozens of premises across Galway remain without power this morning (18/10) as the fallout from Storm Ophelia continues.

The areas still affected by power outages in Galway include Kilcolgan, Craughwell and Glenamaddy.

ESB crews will continue to try and restore an electricity supply to thousands of homes across the country.

But the repairs are under pressure with the arrival of another storm this weekend – Brian is predicted to bring gale force winds.

Three people lost their lives in winds which hit 190 kmph on Monday.

The clean up began in earnest yesterday – with the bill expected to top a billion Euro.

All schools should reopen today after a two-day shut down during the storm.

And the Luas which was the last transport network to get back to normal began services again last night.

Right now there are 48-thousand homes without water, while one hundred thousand households have no electricity.

The ESB says most should be back on the grid within 3- 4 days, but some could take up to 10 days.

On the horizon is storm Brian this weekend, packing gale force winds, so the clock is ticking.

In the meantime, help is being drafted in from as far afield as France and workers have been commended by the Taoiseach for their Herculean efforts to get the country back on its feet.