More than a dozen expressions of interest in planned Connemara marine park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than a dozen potential promoters of a marine park in Connemara have expressed an interest in getting involved in the project.

Udarás na Gaeltachta advertised the tender for potential promoters of Páirc na Mara in Cill Chiaráin.

The facility will comprise a base for marine-related activities such as enterprise, public bodies, state development agencies and researchers.

The aim of the park is to promote employment in the west Galway area.

Chief Executive of Údarás Micheál Ó hÉanaigh says it will create sustainable growth in Connemara.

