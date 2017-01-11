Double for Maree as the Basketball Ireland Players and Coach of the Month for December are announced

It’s been another hugely impressive month for Maree who picked up the Division One Player and Coach of the month awards for December. .

Head Coach John Finn took the accolade of Coach of the Month for the Division and star player Eoin Rockall was named Player of the Month.

Elsewhere, Templeogue finished off the year in style when they won out over DCU Saints on New Year’s Eve resulting in a top of the table billing for the start of 2017 with 12 wins from 12. As a result, Head Coach Mark Keenan has been awarded the Coach of the Month award for December – his second such award this season.

Meanwhile, all roads lead to Belfast for the Men’s Super League Player of the Month, with Dillon Stith of Belfast Star bagging top honours after averaging 31 points per game in December.

In the Women’s Super League meanwhile, Sarah Fairbanks of DCU Mercy has scooped her second Player of the Month award this season as she continues to impress on court, while DCU Head Coach, Mark Ingle, has been named Coach of the Month as his team enjoyed an unbeaten run in December.

Meanwhile it’s a double win for Marble City Hawks in Women’s Division One, with Head Coach Julian O’Keeffe claiming top honours as his side had a great run in December, qualifying for their first ever National Cup semi-final, while player Kelly O’Hallahan has won Player of the Month.

Basketball Ireland National League Monthly Awards – December

Men’s Super League Player of the Month:

Dillon Stith (Belfast Star)

Men’s Super League Coach of the Month:

Mark Keenan (Templeogue)

Women’s Super League Player Of the Month:

Sarah Fairbanks (DCU Mercy)

Women’s Super League Coach Of the Month:

Mark Ingle (DCU Mercy)

Men’s Division One Player of the Month:

Eoin Rockall (Maree)

Men’s Division One Coach of the Month:

John Finn (Maree)

Women’s Division One Player of the Month:

Kelly O’Hallahan (Marble City Hawks)

Women’s Division One Coach of the Month:

Julian O’Keeffe (Marble City Hawks)