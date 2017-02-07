Doodle4Google – The Galway finalists

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Four children from Galway have been selected as finalists in the 2017 Doodle 4 Google competition.

Over 4,200 students from across Ireland picked up their pens, pencils and crayons to design a doodle based on the theme ‘If I could create anything it would be…’.

75 finalists have now been shortlisted for the chance to have their winning doodle featured on the Google homepage in April.

The winner will also secure a 5 thousand euro scholarship for third-level studies and a 10 thousand euro technology grant for their school.

The Galway finalists are Marta Wisniewska of Scoil Mhuire primary Tuam, Emily Power of Portumna Community School, Malwina Janik of Ardscoil Mhuire Ballinasloe and Lauren Conway of Coláiste Éindé in the city