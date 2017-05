Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai across the county have attended almost 150 domestic incidents so far this year.

The force has dealt with 22 breaches of barring, safety or protection orders since January- almost double the figure for 2016.

In a further 123 cases, Gardaí were called to an incident, but the parties involved decided against taking the matter any further.

Meanwhile, 5 rapes and 18 sexual assaults have been reported to Gardaí in the first four months of this year.