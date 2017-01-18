DOCUMENTARY: Lighting up rural Galway

A documentary from the Galway Bay fm newsroom.
Stella Meehan interviews Delo Collier from Claregalway, who was one of the ESB’s pioneering demonstrators when the lights were switched on for the first time across rural Galway.
Listen here:

