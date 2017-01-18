15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

DOCUMENTARY: Lighting up rural Galway

By GBFM News
January 18, 2017

Time posted: 10:39 am

A documentary from the Galway Bay fm newsroom.

Stella Meehan interviews Delo Collier from Claregalway, who was one of the ESB’s pioneering demonstrators when the lights were switched on for the first time across rural Galway.

 

Listen here:

