Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai have taken a DNA sample from a prospective family member of a man whose body was found washed up on Inis Meain

The body was discovered at around 8.30 last Friday evening (29/9) and has yet to be identified.

An autopsy was carried out last weekend on the remains – thought to belong to a man aged between 40 and 60.

It’s understood the body was in the water for some time.

A Garda spokersperson says they do not suspect foul play but enquiries are continuing.