Distinguished French writer dies in hospital in Galway

By GBFM News
December 29, 2016

Time posted: 8:14 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Distinguished French author Michel Déon has died in hospital in Galway.

The novelist died at the age of 97.

The Déons moved to Ireland in 1968 and in 1974, they purchased the Old Rectory in Tynagh.

His two best-known novels, The Wild Ponies and The Purple Taxi, were partially or totally set in Ireland.

Déon’s tribute to Ireland, Horseman, Pass By!, was also recently published by Lilliput Press.

It includes pen portraits of two Irish writers with whom Déon formed friendships, the late John McGahern and Ulick O’Connor.

Their daughter Alice was a boarder at Our Lady’s Bower in Athlone, while their son Alexandre attended Portumna Community School.

Déon wrote many of his more than 50 novels, essays and plays in his study at the Old Rectory.

