NEWS BREAK

Disruption to the water supply in the Tuam Town area

By Damian Burke
January 19, 2017

Time posted: 1:53 pm

Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise customers in the Tuam Town area that there will be planned disruption to the water supply on the night of  Thursday 19th January from  10pm until 4am on Friday 20th January . This is to facilitate essential maintenance and the areas affected by these works include:

Gilmartin Road and the estates around the football stadium

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by these essential works,

