water pour

Disruption to water supply tonight in the Barna and Spiddal areas

By Damian Burke
January 31, 2017

Time posted: 4:13 pm

Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise consumers in the Barna and Spiddal areas, that due to essential maintenance on the water network there, they may experience disruption to their water supply tonightTuesday 31st January, and into tomorrow morning,  Wednesday 1st February 2017, between the hours of  12am to 5am.

The areas that will be affected are:

Barna North,

Barna South,

Spiddal East,

 

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise in advance for any inconvenience which may be caused by this essential work,

