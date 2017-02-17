15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Disruption to water supply in the Portumna area over the next 5 weeks

By Damian Burke
February 17, 2017

Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise residents in the Portumna area that there will be disruption to water supply in the Portumna area over the next 5 weeks as Galway County Council will be flushing the mains in the area, commencing on Monday 20th  February. The Bridge Road area will be affected from Monday 20th to Friday 24th February.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience which may be caused by this essential work,

