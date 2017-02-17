Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise residents in the Portumna area that there will be disruption to water supply in the Portumna area over the next 5 weeks as Galway County Council will be flushing the mains in the area, commencing on Monday 20th February. The Bridge Road area will be affected from Monday 20th to Friday 24th February.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience which may be caused by this essential work,