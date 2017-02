Galway County Council and Irish Water wish to advise customers that there will be planned disruption to the water supply in the Pollagh area of Moycullen tonight, Tuesday 7thFebruary from 12am until 5am the following morning, Wednesday 8th February 2017. This is to facilitate essential maintenance.

Galway County Council and Irish Water wish to apologise in advance for any inconvenience that may be caused by these essential works.