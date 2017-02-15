Galway County Council and Irish Water wish to advise that due to essential maintenance in the Cathedral grounds in Tuam on the night of Thursday 16th February , there may be disruption to the water supply in parts of Tuam town from 11pm until 4am the following morning, Friday 17 th.

The areas affected by these works are:

Dublin Road,

Parkmore West,

Racecourse Road,

Athenry Road,

Tubberjarlath,

Hugh Hession and Glebe Estates,

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused by this essential maintenance.