Disruption to their water supply in the Killoughter area for tomorrow night

Galway County Council Water Services and Irish Water wish to advise that essential maintenance of the water network is scheduled in the Killoughter area for tomorrow night, Thursday 9th February, from 10pm until 4am on the morning of Friday 10th February 2017. Customers may experience disruption to their water supply during these works and the areas affected by this outage are:

Killoughter,

Carrowbrowne GWS

and Menlo

Galway County Council and Irish Water wish to apologise in advance for any inconvenience that may be caused by these essential works.