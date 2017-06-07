Disruption to water supply in the Cararroe East/Bealadangan, Casla and Camus areas

Galway County Council and Irish Water wish to advise customers in the Cararroe East/Bealadangan, Casla and Camus areas that they may experience disruption to their water supply for a time late on the night of Thursday 8th June from 11pm into the following morning until 4am, Friday 9th June.

This to facilitate step testing of the water network in the area.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise in advance for any inconvenience that may be caused by these necessary works,