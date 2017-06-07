15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Disruption to water supply in the Cararroe East/Bealadangan, Casla and Camus areas

By Sinead Kennedy
June 7, 2017

Time posted: 10:56 am

Galway County Council and Irish Water wish to advise customers in the Cararroe East/Bealadangan, Casla and Camus  areas that they may experience disruption to their water supply for a time late on the night of Thursday 8th June  from 11pm into the following morning until 4amFriday 9th June.

This to facilitate step testing of the water network in the area.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise in advance for any inconvenience that may be caused by these necessary works,

