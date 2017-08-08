Disruption to their water supply in the Ahascragh area

Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to inform customers in the Ahascragh area that they may experience disruption to their water supply for a couple of times on Wednesday 9th August, firstly during the day from 10am to 4pm and then later on that night, from 11pm into the following morning, Thursday 10th August, until 4am.

This is to facilitate essential water conservation maintenance and step testing in the area.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise in advance for any inconvenience that may be caused to customers by these necessary works’