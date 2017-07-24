Disruption to their water supplies in the Cloonabinna area of Moycullen

Galway County Council Water Services and Irish Water wish to advise customers in the Cloonabinna area of Moycullen that they may experience disruption to their water supplies from midnight on Tuesday 25th July to approximately 5am On Wednesday 26th July, to facilitate step testing of the water network in the area.

The areas affected by this work are:

Cloonabinna, Oghery, Gortnamona, Ower, Tullokyne, Gortachalia, Port Darragh, Larragan, Cloonmore, Park, and Currawatia.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise in advance for any inconvenience which may be caused by these essential works”