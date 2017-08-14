Disruption to water supplies in Athenry area

Galway County Council Water Services and Irish Water wish to advise customers in Athenry that there will be disruption to their water supplies from approximately 9am to 4pm tomorrow, Tuesday 15th August to facilitate repair of a burst watermain in Kiltullagh. The areas affected include Kiltullagh, Raford, Killimordaly and surrounding areas. A stop-and-go traffic management system will be in place for the duration of the works.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise in advance for any inconvenience which may be caused by these essential repair works