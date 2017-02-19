15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Disruption to water supplies across parts of Co Galway

By GBFM News
February 19, 2017

Time posted: 10:22 am

Galway Bay Fm newsroom:-There will be water disruption in parts of Galway today until after lunchtime following a burst on the main water main on the N17 at Anbally, Cummer earlier today.

Repair crews are at the scene at present but  it will take a number of hours to deal with the burst water main at Anbally.

Irish Water has issued a statement saying that staff are working to restore water supply in the Claregalway and Corofin areas following the burst in a trunk water main on Saturday evening.

Crews are on the scene and is it hoped that supply will be restored to all customers in the coming hours. Cllr Jim Cuddy has told Galway Bay Fm that he has been informed it will be 2 pm today before water supplies in the affected areas return to normal

Approximately 1,500 properties are affected by this supply disruption affecting Claregalway, Corofin and the surrounding area, along the N17 between Claregalway and the Galway City boundary and Group Water Schemes between Tuam and Claregalway. Supply is also off on the N18 from Claregalway to Carnmore Cross.

The burst in the trunk main occurred along the N17, about 7km north of Claregalway, near the Corofin junction.

Irish Water apologises to customers for any disruption caused as a result of this incident.

For updates, please see https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/ or phone 1850 278 278.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
