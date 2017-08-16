Dispute over separation of children on language grounds at Connemara pre-school

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A dispute has arisen in Connemara about the separation of pre-school pupils based on their Irish language capability in a local centre.

Now a group of parents in the Indreabhán area are to meet the board of an Irish language and family support centre in that area to discuss the issue.

There are claims it is separation on linguistic grounds.

Others will say it’s a practical and positive step to protect and enhance the Irish language.

The Ionad Tacaíochta Teallaigh in Indreabhán has a remit to foster the Irish language at its creche, pre school and services.

The Centre has a long standing policy of separating children in the preschool.

Those from totally Irish speaking homes were kept together to ensure that teaching, contact and conversation was totally in Irish.

There is now a reaffirmation of this policy but a significant number of parents who want all children to be together – irrespective of language capability – attended a public meeting.

There are suggestions that some children may be moved to other locations arising from the dispute.

A meeting is to be held with the centre committee – but they say the basic policy of separation will stay in place.