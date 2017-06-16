Discussions continue on county’s financial contribution to Galway 2020

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Discussions are continuing between the city and country councils regarding the county’s financial contribution to the Galway 2020 designation.

Galway will be the European Capital of Culture in 2020, and the designation will require significant financial investment by both local authorities.

The total financial commitment from the city and county councils will amount to 12 million euro.

Galway county councillors have already sanctioned funding of 2 million euro.

City CEO Brendan McGrath says he’s regularly meeting with County CEO Kevin Kelly, and a full report on the county’s contribution will be brought before city councillors in the coming months.