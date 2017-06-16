15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Discussions continue on county’s financial contribution to Galway 2020

By GBFM News
June 16, 2017

Time posted: 11:23 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Discussions are continuing between the city and country councils regarding the county’s financial contribution to the Galway 2020 designation.

Galway will be the European Capital of Culture in 2020, and the designation will require significant financial investment by both local authorities.

The total financial commitment from the city and county councils will amount to 12 million euro.

Galway county councillors have already sanctioned funding of 2 million euro.

City CEO Brendan McGrath says he’s regularly meeting with County CEO Kevin Kelly, and a full report on the county’s contribution will be brought before city councillors in the coming months.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Health Minister urged to speed up new ambulance base for Merlin Park
June 16, 2017
Health Minister urged to speed up new ambulance base for Merlin Park
June 16, 2017
Council progressing major expansion of city CCTV network
June 16, 2017
City council to carry out risk minimising measures at Cul Tra halting site

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 16, 2017
Galway Camogie team v Dublin named
June 15, 2017
Cumann na mBunscol Camogie Final Results
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK