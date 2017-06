Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was discovered in Salthill over the weekend.

The man in his early 50s, believed to be from the Inverin area, was discovered by a member of the public at Palmer’s Rock around 10a.m on Sunday.

While gardaí are looking into the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the man’s body, it’s not thought to be suspicious.