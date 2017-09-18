Discovery of body in Salthill treated as ‘personal tragedy’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí have confirmed that they’re treating the discovery of a man’s body in Salthill at the weekend as a ‘personal tragedy’.

The body of a man in his mid-40s was discovered by a member of the public near the Circle of Life Garden at Quincentennial Drive around 10a.m on Saturday.

The man’s body was taken to University Hospital Galway where a post mortem examination was carried out.

Gardaí say they are now treating the death as a tragedy and are preparing a file for the coroner.