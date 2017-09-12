Disappointment at phased opening of Ballinfoile Community Centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Councillors and the CEO have clashed over the phased opening of Ballinfoile Community Centre

The centre opens its doors on a part-time basis from tomorrow morning, 18 months after the official opening and 30 years after it was first mooted

CEO Brendan McGrath said it needs to be realised that there are complex mechanical and electrical systems in the facility, and hand holding is needed

He also pointed out that the final set of negotiations on the three way management system only took place last week

The state of the art centre is to be managed by Croi na Tuaithe, SCHULL and the city council

CEO McGrath told the city council meeting that the opening hours will be ramped up over a period of weeks

Councillor Mike Cubbard says this has been a frustrating project and he will keep the pressure on for it to fully meet the needs of the community