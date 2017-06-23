Disappointment as long-awaited decision on Apple’s Athenry data centre postponed

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The long-awaited decision on Apple’s plans for an 850 million euro data centre in Athenry has been postponed due to what the courts service has described as a shortage of judges.

The locals’ case was due to return to the court today for mention, and a judge was expected to make a decision on the development.

A 6-member delegation from the ‘Apple for Athenry’ campaign group travelled to the court this morning for the hearing, but when they arrived, the court was closed.

The Commercial Court was expected to make a decision this morning on the major development.

In March, judgement was reserved in the case of the Judicial Review against the planned data centre.

Three objectors – local residents Sinéad Fitzpatrick and Allan Daly, and Wicklow landowner Brian McDonagh – asked the High Court for a judicial review on environmental grounds.

Apple was subsequently successful in applying to have the case fast-tracked through the commercial court.

In February, one of three requests for a judicial review was dismissed by the Court of Appeal.

The request, brought by Wicklow resident Brian McDonagh, was dismissed – as the court concluded that he did not have significant grounds for appeal.

The Courts Service says that due to a shortage of judges, some hearings have had to be rescheduled.

It’s understood the Apple Athenry hearing will be rescheduled for this day week.