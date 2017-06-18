Disability experts to attend worlds largest summer school in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The world’s largest Disability Law Summer School will take place in Galway tomorrow (19/6).

The aim of the 5-day summer school at NUI Galway is to explore how to translate the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities into reality.

Leading experts on disability law and policy will explore various strategies to improve the lives of people with psycho-social disabilities.

Over 200 delegates from more than 50 countries are registered to attend the event which will run from tomorrow to Friday at NUI Galway.