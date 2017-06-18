15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sunday Sport

Sunday Sport

Disability experts to attend worlds largest summer school in Galway

By GBFM News
June 18, 2017

Time posted: 12:09 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The world’s largest Disability Law Summer School will take place in Galway tomorrow (19/6).

The aim of the 5-day summer school at NUI Galway is to explore how to translate the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities into reality.

Leading experts on disability law and policy will explore various strategies to improve the lives of people with psycho-social disabilities.

Over 200 delegates from more than 50 countries are registered to attend the event which will run from tomorrow to Friday at NUI Galway.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Man dies at UHG following N59 crash near Moycullen
99 per cent increase in family income support claims in Galway since 2011
June 18, 2017
99 per cent increase in family income support claims in Galway since 2011
June 18, 2017
Man dies at UHG following N59 crash near Moycullen
June 17, 2017
LISTEN: Strong turnout from both sides at city demonstration on 8th amendment

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 18, 2017
MATCH TRACKER – Leinster Hurling Semi-Final, Galway V Offaly
June 17, 2017
Galway Team Named To Face Offaly
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK