15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Number One Show

The Number One Show

Director of Public Health in Galway says TB risk is low

By GBFM News
September 15, 2017

Time posted: 11:10 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Director of Public Health for the HSE West says there is a low risk of people becoming ill with tuberculosis in Galway.

A case of TB or tuberculosis has been identified in University Hospital Galway.

All people who had close prolonged contact with the patient have been identified.

The HSE says it’s in the process of contacting them to offer screening.

The health authority says the risk of transmission of disease is considered to be low and it says the affected patient is being managed appropriately.

Dr. Diarmuid O’ Donovan says TB is no longer the life-threatening disease it may have been in the past.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
The Holiday & Honeymoon Expo
Ability Sports Day, Kingfisher NUI Galway
September 15, 2017
Education Minister to officially open new school for Colaiste na Coiribe
September 15, 2017
Further plans to improve N59 outlined at meeting
September 15, 2017
Council approves new bye-laws for speed limits in city estates

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 15, 2017
Ability Sports Day, Kingfisher NUI Galway
September 14, 2017
Ronan Murray named SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Association Player of the Month for August
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK