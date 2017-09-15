Director of Public Health in Galway says TB risk is low

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Director of Public Health for the HSE West says there is a low risk of people becoming ill with tuberculosis in Galway.

A case of TB or tuberculosis has been identified in University Hospital Galway.

All people who had close prolonged contact with the patient have been identified.

The HSE says it’s in the process of contacting them to offer screening.

The health authority says the risk of transmission of disease is considered to be low and it says the affected patient is being managed appropriately.

Dr. Diarmuid O’ Donovan says TB is no longer the life-threatening disease it may have been in the past.