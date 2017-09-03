Diarmuid Mulkerrins Wins All-Ireland Minor Handball Title

Diarmuid Mulkerrins has won the All-Ireland Minor Handball final in Croke Park.

In what was a thrilling match, the Moycullen man was not going to be denied for a second year, holding his nerve at 16-16 in the tie break he went on to win on a 21-15, 19-21, 21-16 scoreline.

His Tipperary opponent battled hard, making a great comeback in the 2nd, but it was the tribesmen who lifted the coveted trophy after a titanic 2 hour battle.

Since 1948 only 3 Galway minors have won, Diarmuid today, his brother Martin in 2010 and 2011, and Noel McHugh (Williamstown) in 2001 and 2002.