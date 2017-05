Galway Bay fm newsroom – Care plans for Galway children with Type 1 diabetes are failing due to a lack of commitment and urgency by health chiefs.

That’s according to Diabetes Ireland.

The group says that at UHG, a consultant post within the paediatric diabetes service remains vacant since 2015, following the withdrawal of a successful candidate.

Pauline Dunne is Regional Development Officer and Dietician with the organisation – she says care for young people with diabetes must be prioritised.