Development masterplan in the pipeline for Galway Airport site in Carnmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A development masterplan is in the pipeline for the former Galway Airport site in Carnmore.

The Ccounty council says it’s considering a number of proposals for the future use of the site, part of which will be used as a TV and film production base.

The site at Carnmore spans 115 acres and was purchased for one million euro as a ‘brownfield’ site by the city and county councils.

In recent weeks, councillors from both authorities voted to grant a temporary lease of one year to Galway Flying Club to continue using the site for aviation activity.

County CEO Kevin Kelly says a masterplan will be put in place next year for the high-profile property.

A public consultation is likely to form part of the statutory process once the plan is drawn up.