The Saturday Mix

Development funding for 6 Galway angling projects

By GBFM News
December 24, 2016

Time posted: 5:17 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 52 thousand euro has been allocated  to angling projects across county Galway.

The funding will develop and enhance angling at six locations across Galway such as Oughterard, Cregmore, Headford, Clifden and Corr Na Mona.

The projects will be delivered early in the new year and will include improvement of road surfaces and car parking, as well as the provision of facilities to assist anglers who have a disability.

The projects are part of a half million euro National Capital Works fund operated by Inland Fisheries.

