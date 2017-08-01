Developers of Mexican restaurant in city appeal refusal of takeaway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The men behind plans for a new restaurant in Eyre Square have appealed the development to An Bord Pleanála.

Doug Leddin and Ciaran O Malley were granted approval for the restaurant at 9 Eyre Square subject to 13 planning conditions, but were refused permission for the takeaway element of the plans.

They have now lodged an appeal to An Bord Pleanála against the refusal for the takeaway.

The building at 9 Eyre Square has been vacant for more than 3 years.

They have appealed the refusal of the takeaway to An Bord Pleanála.

They argue that the retail unit at ground floor level is not an attractive space for potential retailers due to its small size.

As a result, they feel it would be an ideal space for a Mexican food takeaway, which would not need a full-size kitchen and therefore would fit into the space.

The applicants state that without the takeaway element, the restaurant would not be viable at the Eyre Square location.