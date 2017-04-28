Developer seeks more time to build major residential development in Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An application has been lodged to request more time to build a major residential development in Athenry.

The project is to be based at Raheen and is led by Peter Gilhooley and Lester McNamara of Galway Technology Park in Parkmore.

The 128 unit development would involve a mix of various blocks with semi-detached, terraced and detached homes, as well as apartments.

It also provides for a creche.

Permission for the development was granted in 2012, however this expired last month (Mar).

The applicant states that construction is now expected to commence in June with an estimated completion deadline of June 2019.

County planners are due to make a decision on the extension of time request next month