Details confirmed for 2017 International Rules Series

The dates and venues for the 2017 International Rules Series between Australia and Ireland have been confirmed.

The GAA will send a team of Gaelic football stars under the management of Armagh’s Joe Kernan to Australia this November to defend the Cormac McAnallen trophy they clinched at Croke Park in 2015.

This year will see the International Rules Series revert to a two test competition.

The opening game will take place on Sunday, November 12 at the Adelaide Oval.

The deciding test will take place the following Saturday night, November 18, at the Domain Stadium in Perth in what will be the final game held in that venue.

The AFL have confirmed that Geelong Coach Chris Scott, who was assistant coach under Alastair Clarkson in the 2015 IRS, will be their head coach for the 2017 tests.

Ireland manager Joe Kernan and his back room team have been monitoring performances and form players during the League and Championship and are due to begin training from mid-September.

In 2015 there was a 23-man squad featuring players from 12 different counties that was captained by Dublin’s Bernard Brogan with Mayo’s Lee Keegan Vice-Captain.

Tickets for the 2017 International Rules tests have gone on sale via afl.com.au