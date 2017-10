Galway Bay fm newsroom – Design works are to begin immediately on a section of motorway between Cork and Limerick and on to Galway.

The Taoiseach has today confirmed the M20 motorway will be part of the 10-year capital spending plan to be announced in December.

The 96-kilometre stretch of motorway has long been demanded by business and communities in both cities.

Leo Varadkar says it’s a huge, expensive project but it’s worth it.