Derek Tohill takes Rallycross in Tynagh but WRC Woes for Breen while Moffett wins International Rally of the Lakes in Killarney

Defending Irish Rallycross champion Derek Tohill extended his unbeaten run in this year’s series by scoring another runaway win in the Super Final at yesterday’s third round at Tynagh, in Co Galway. His Parts for Cars Fiesta was almost half a minute ahead of the Mirage of Noel Greene, with Lloyd Spendlove third in the highest placed two wheel drive car.

The Monaghan-Cork combination of Sam Moffett and Karl Atkinson came out the winners of the Cartell.ie International Rally of the Lakes in Killarney last night, climbing from third place on Saturday to take over the lead during yesterday’s seven stages, giving Moffett his second Lakes victory in four years.

Their Fiesta finished the two gruelling days half a minute ahead of the Hyundai i20 of Robert Barrable/Damien Connolly, with Stephen Wright and Arthur Kierans third in another Fiesta. Overnight leaders Roy White and James O’Brien damaged their Fiesta on a chicane while trying to hold off the charging Moffett, and were forced to retire.

On stage four of Rally Argentina went dreadfully wrong for the Citroën Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team. Caught out by the same rock as their team mates (Kris Meeke and Paul Nagle), Craig Breen and Scott Martin’swere forced to retire for the day when the bottom of the car hit the ground hard and damaged the gearbox.

After repairs that involved removing and refitting the powertrain, the no.8 C3 WRC went into parc ferme planning to return on the final day under Rally2 rules. Showing strong times on Sunday including 3rd, 4th and a 6th fastest times saw Craig finish a very trying rally with invaluable experience and 15th overall for their efforts.