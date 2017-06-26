Derek Glynn and Peter Murphy emerge victorious at the Audi Galway Quattro Cup

Derek Glynn and Peter Murphy beat off stiff competition at the Audi Galway heat of the Audi Quattro Cup

The pair will represent Audi Galway as they compete against 47 teams at the national final on 13th September at Carton House

Derek Glynn and Peter Murphy were announced as the winners at the prestigious Audi Galway Quattro Cup, held on 22nd June at Salthill Golf Club. The six highest ranking teams will progress to the national final of the amateur golf tournament, which will be held at Carton House, Co. Kildare on 13th September.

The pair swung to victory with a final score of 45 points, finishing ahead of James & Luke Martin who came a close second on 44 points. A total of 136 golfers in 68 teams took part in the Audi Galway heat. Regional heats are currently taking place across some of Ireland’s most prestigious golf courses to determine the national finalists, who will go on to represent Ireland at the World Final in Mexico from the 1st – 5th December.

Nigel Buckley, Dealer Principal, Audi Galway commented: “As we celebrate the 27th year of the Audi quattro Cup, we at Audi Galway are delighted to be taking part in the largest amateur golf tournament in the world. The standard of talent and skill has been outstanding and is testament to the calibre of amateur golfers we have in this country. For over two and a half decades, we at Audi have not only championed but also actively promoted amateur golf, encouraging participation and fuelling healthy competition. On behalf of everyone at Audi Galway, I would like to wish all finalists the best of luck at the national final of the Audi Quattro Cup.”

For more information, visit https://audiquattrocup.com/

Full Results

Derek Glynn & Peter Murphy: 45 points

James Martin & Luke Martin: 44 points

Tom Hilary & John Darby: 41 points

Paul O’Dea & Brian Golden: 41 points

Mel McLoughlin & Jim Donovan: 41 points

Phillip Duffy & Edward Duffy: 40 points