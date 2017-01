Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Transport and Tourism is being urged to review the land acquisition process for the Galway section of the planned Galway to Dublin greenway.

The government is currently attempting to acquire lands for the route through ‘permissive access.’

However, Galway West/South Mayo TD Eamon O’Cuiv says the system fails to compensate farmers – while allowing landowners to revoke permission at any time.

Deputy Eamon O’Cuiv says common sense must prevail.