Department urged to rethink development of Dublin to Galway greenway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Transport is being urged to rethink its approach to the development of the proposed Dublin to Galway greenway.

IFA Environment and Rural Affairs Chairman Thomas Cooney says farmers’ concerns need to be put at the centre of any future development.

In a submission to the department, the farming body has highlighted a number of measures to ensure the rights of landowners are safeguarded.

The first states that landowners and the IFA must be consulted in advance of route selection and publication of a defined route corridor.

It’s also stated that any losses incurred such as exclusion from farm schemes must be fully compensated.

Thomas Cooney says a collaborative approach is needed.