15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

news-bike-greenway-cycling-cycle

Department urged to rethink development of Dublin to Galway greenway

By GBFM News
February 6, 2017

Time posted: 10:10 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Transport is being urged to rethink its approach to the development of the proposed Dublin to Galway greenway.

IFA Environment and Rural Affairs Chairman Thomas Cooney says farmers’ concerns need to be put at the centre of any future development.

In a submission to the department, the farming body has highlighted a number of measures to ensure the rights of landowners are safeguarded.

The first states that landowners and the IFA must be consulted in advance of route selection and publication of a defined route corridor.

It’s also stated that any losses incurred such as exclusion from farm schemes must be fully compensated.

Thomas Cooney says a collaborative approach is needed.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway ladies denied late on by Donegal
Flood alleviation funding for Athenry and Ahascragh
Eugene-Murphy_news
February 6, 2017
Galway TD introduces Dáil bill to tackle flooding along Shannon
inisbofin
February 6, 2017
Green light for Inishbofin sports facility
news-price-house-property-auction
February 6, 2017
Just five mortgage-to-rent transactions in Galway in four years

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
news@galwaybayfm.ie
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
16 October 2016; The St. Thomas squad before the start of the Galway County Senior Club Hurling Championship Final game between Gort and St.Thomas at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo by David Maher/Sportsfile
February 6, 2017
St Thomas Denied By Ballyea In All-Ireland Club Hurling Semi-Final
Megan Glynn
February 6, 2017
Galway ladies denied late on by Donegal
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK