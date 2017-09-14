15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

Department seeks bidders for ferry service to Aran Islands

By GBFM News
September 14, 2017

Time posted: 3:09 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs is requesting tenders for the provision of a passenger ferry service between the Aran Islands and Ros a Mhil.

The contract would be for the period – November 1st to October 31st for ferry services from Inis Mór, Inis Oírr and Inis Meáin.

Providers who want to submit a bid must contact the Department by 2p.m on October 12th.

Earlier this year, Galway West T.D Seán Kyne, who was Minister of State at the Department of the Gaeltacht at the time, said he was committed to ensuring that Inis Mór in particular would be covered by a long term contract.

