The Home Run

Department to respond on Friday to request for emergency funding for Bawnmore Cross

By GBFM News
November 14, 2017

Time posted: 4:03 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Transport is due to issue a response to the County Council on Friday on whether it’ll fund road safety works at Bawnmore Cross.

The junction near Claregalway has this afternoon been described as ‘appalling’ by Athenry/Oranmore councillors following a presentation by a local action group.

The group says it’s lost count of the number of crashes in the area – many of which involve large logging trucks.

A request has been submitted to the Department in a bid to secure funding to carry out safety and realignment works in the area.

We’ll hear an in-depth report from County Hall on FYI Galway from 5 this evening.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
Half of Galway tenancy terminations due to landlord selling property

