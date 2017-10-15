Galway schools to close and Defense Forces to be deployed as Hurricane Ophelia approaches

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Education has ordered schools across Galway to close tomorrow as a red weather warning remains in place for the county.

It follows a special meeting of the Government Task Force on Emergency Planning this afternoon to discuss preparations for Hurricane Ophelia.

GMIT is also to close all of its campuses across Galway – while NUI Galway says it is currently assessing the threat and will make a decision at 7 this evening.

Meanwhile, the City Council says Hurricane Ophelia does not currently pose a strong flood risk.

In a statement, the local authority says while there will be a storm sea surge in Galway Bay, the overall tidal level is predicted to be below the critical level for flooding.

It adds it will continue to monitor the situation and further defences and other measures will be put in place if required.

Meanwhile, the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht is also urging visitors to avoid Connemara National Park and Coole Park tomorrow.

The Courts service is also advising that tomorrow’s High Court sitting scheduled for Galway has been postponed.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed that members of the Defense Forces will be deployed to all Red Weather Alert areas – Galway, Limerick, Waterford, Wexford, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Mayo.

Hurricane Ophelia is expected to be the worst storm to hit Ireland in over 50 years.