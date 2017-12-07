15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Demand for all Galway TDs to push for declaration of housing emergency

By GBFM News
December 7, 2017

Time posted: 5:36 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A City Councillor is demanding that all Galway TD’s step up to the mark and push for the Government to declare a national housing emergency.

Councillor Mike Cubbard says efforts by the City Council to tackle the crisis are achieving little to nothing, while waiting lists continue to grow out of control.

Plans currently underway by the local authority include direct build housing, the sourcing of turnkey properties and several public/private partnership developments.

However, those projects will only deliver a few hundred homes over the next few years – while the housing waiting list currently stands at over 15 thousand.

Councillor Cubbard says the situation has gone beyond politics – and Galway TDs must now come together to unanimously demand an emergency be declared.

Councillor Cubbard believes giving local authorities far more power to purchase homes is crucial to making a difference.

Councillor Cubbard says all of Galways TDs must come together to put pressure on Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy.

